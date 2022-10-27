Guadalajara Jalisco.- “There’s a party, there’s drunkenness, there can be anything”, he explained Julian Alvarez in Guadalajara on assault of one of the assistants of his palenque in the city of Tehuacán, Puebla yesterday.

“We are all very exposed, but I think that they also begin to carry out an action of this type and the security takes them out and well, they do not take them out with caresses”, he added, because the subject who attacked him was identified by the assistants who surrounded him.

In the middle of the show, a man threw a full beer can at the head of the box office kingwho did not hesitate for a second to kick the can and continue with his show without mentioning anything about the aggression.

“They become unconscious”, he explained at the press conference in Guadalajara prior to his show in the auditorium of the October festivities 2022 in the Perla Tapatia, which was completely full again.

“I think it’s not something new, when there’s a party, there’s alcohol, there’s that kind of atmosphere, it’s very normal, even in family”, He continued, in addition to referring that it was positive that it fell on his hat, rather than on a musician.

Julian Alvarez It was later presented at the Benito Juárez Auditorium, where it sold out for the third time in a month in the city of Guadalajara, and also filled the esplanade that is outside the venue for those who did not reach a place.