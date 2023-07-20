According to the update patch notes, versions 10.70 (ps4) and 23.01-07.60.00 (PS5) were released on July 20. “This system software update improves system performance,” read separate and identical patch notes for the two updates.

The previous firmware update for PS5 was the version 23.01-07.40.00 June, which Sony says improved messaging and usability on some screens.

The last major update for the console was released in early March, after previously being released in beta back in February.

In addition to the voice chat of discordAdded the ability to start or request a screen share session with a friend directly from your profile.

Variable refresh rate support was also introduced for displays that support a resolution of 1440p.

Other new features included the ability to transfer data between PS5an option to upload gameplay screenshots to the app PlayStationthe use of voice commands to capture video clips, and the ability to sort and filter games by adding them to a game list.

Despite selling in record numbers, the PS5 It has recently been the subject of important price promotions in some countries and currently has an excellent discount in our country, which will be valid until July 30, 2023.

Via: VGC