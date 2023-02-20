He was born in Togo to Benin parents. But he remembers almost nothing of Africa because he left her at 9 months to move with his family to the province of Lecco. Today he is 17 years old, has lived in England since 2016 and is one of the stars of Everton’s youth sector, captain of the Under 18. And to those who ask him which of the four national teams he wants to represent, Halid Djankpata answers without any doubt.