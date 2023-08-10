The wait has finally come to an end for one lucky resident of northern Florida, United States, who has become the lucky winner of the lottery jackpot Mega Millions, taking home a staggering $1.58 billion jackpot.

This impressive achievement came after nearly four months of unsuccessful play on eager participants.

Despite the extraordinary sum, this prize does not reach the category of the largest jackpot in the history of lotteries in the United States; however, it is placed in the third place in the list of the largest ‘loots’ distributed.

The Florida Lottery, which operates in 45 states in the nation, Washington DC and the US Virgin Islands, revealed that the winning ticket was purchased at a supermarket in Neptune Beach. This ticket contained the five winning numbers: 13, 19, 20, 32 and 33, in addition to the number 14 corresponding to the extra yellow ball.

The lucky streak for the Mega Millions had been interrupted since April 18, the date of the last time someone had hit the jackpot. This drought in winners was responsible for such an impressive sum being accumulated.

The odds of winning this massive prize are calculated in one in 302.6 million, which highlights the magnitude of this lucky player’s achievement.

According to local reports, to receive the full prize, the winner You will need to agree to an annual payment over 30 years. However, there is the option of receiving a single payment, in which case the lucky one would pocket the impressive sum of 783.3 million dollars.

