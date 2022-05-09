Although not much news has been given about the title, we already know that it will be a free-to-play for mobiles.

Fans of The Lord of the Rings continue to enter the video game industry to interact with the incredible world of J. R. R. Tolkien, as evidenced by the expectations surrounding The Lord of the Rings: Gollum. Although the title has already presented us with some trailers and promises to launch in 2022, this does not prevent Middle-earth Enterprises be introduced in other projects related to our sector.

The game will be inspired by the Middle Earth described by Tolkien in his literary worksWe are talking about The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth, a free to play mobile game that has just been announced as a collaboration between Middle-earth Enterprises and EA. As IGN initially points out, not many details have been given about the experience that this tandem of companies is preparing, but we already have a first official image.

What we do know, according to Frederica Drotos, head of brand at Middle-earth Enterprises, is that the game “will be inspired solely by Middle-earth as described in the literary works of JRR Tolkien.” In this way, an experience with “Immersive storytelling, turn-based combat, deep harvesting systems, and a long roster of characters“from both The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit.

We will be waiting for EA to provide more information about this project, which is still we don’t even know the launch window. As we mentioned at the beginning of this news, Middle-earth Enterprises is also involved in an adventure starring Gollum that, although it was dated for 2021, has had to move its premiere at the end of this year.