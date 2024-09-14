The United States is one of the countries considered among the best in terms of educational quality. If you are looking for the opportunity to take some type of course in the North American country, but does not have the resources to do so, good news, There is a scholarship in Mexico that can help you.

With the intention of contributing to the professional training of its inhabitants, The State of Mexico has a scholarship to travel abroad, same as that available to persons 18 years of age or older.

According to the presentation document for this Scholarship for Wellbeing, The support consists of the delivery of financial resources, a maximum of $350,000 Mexican pesos.the equivalent of approximately US$18,200, to pay the following expenses:

Course registration and tuition.

Course materials.

Lodging and food.

International medical expenses insurance during the trip and study period.

Requirements requested by authorities abroad, for example vaccinations or medical examinations.

Purchase of round-trip airline tickets.

Supplement for personal expenses during a stay abroad.

In all cases Applicants must demonstrate that they will invest resources in a vocational training program in line with their academic profile. It should be noted that the scholarship is available for travel to any country, not just the United States.

The money must be used to take an educational course abroad. Photo:iStock

Requirements to apply for the Travel Abroad for Wellbeing scholarship

If you intend to travel abroad to continue your professional training, the government of the State of Mexico details what the Requirements to be eligible for the Travel Abroad for Wellbeing scholarship: