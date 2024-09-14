According to the criteria of
According to the presentation document for this Scholarship for Wellbeing, The support consists of the delivery of financial resources, a maximum of $350,000 Mexican pesos.the equivalent of approximately US$18,200, to pay the following expenses:
- Course registration and tuition.
- Course materials.
- Lodging and food.
- International medical expenses insurance during the trip and study period.
- Requirements requested by authorities abroad, for example vaccinations or medical examinations.
- Purchase of round-trip airline tickets.
- Supplement for personal expenses during a stay abroad.
In all cases Applicants must demonstrate that they will invest resources in a vocational training program in line with their academic profile. It should be noted that the scholarship is available for travel to any country, not just the United States.
Requirements to apply for the Travel Abroad for Wellbeing scholarship
If you intend to travel abroad to continue your professional training, the government of the State of Mexico details what the Requirements to be eligible for the Travel Abroad for Wellbeing scholarship:
- Be 18 years of age or older.
- Be a student enrolled in one of the following State Controlled Higher Education Institutions (IPESCE): Technological, Polytechnic, State, Intercultural Universities of the State of Mexico, Mexiquense Bicentennial University and Decentralized Higher Education Technological Institutions.
- Be enrolled from the seventh semester or fifth quarter of the higher level.
- Be a regular student at the IPESCE in which you are enrolled.
- Have a cumulative overall average since the beginning of your professional training of at least 8.5 or its equivalent.
- Be nominated by the IPESCE in which you are registered.
- Have a minimum level of English proficiency B1, or its equivalent, according to the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages, when the course or stay is taught in that language.
- Have a Mexican passport valid for more than six months after the end of the mobility period.
- Comply with the immigration requirements and procedures of the government of the country to which you are traveling.
- Not having been a beneficiary of any similar federal, state or municipal program.
