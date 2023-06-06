Definitely, WhatsApp It is one of the most famous messaging applications of the moment, which began by charging users but later became free due to the purchase by Facebook. And while there is a degree of freedom of expression here, it seems that there is a message that can never be put out, or else there will be a blockade.

As discussed through Twitter, the message that should never be written is ‘wa.me/settings’, this opens the settings page of the application, and for some reason opening it from a chat will block anyone who tries to use it. Given this, the solution is not to open that chat or immediately delete it to avoid errors.

And it is that when the application is opened it simply does not work and there will be no way to access it again, unless the user directly deletes it and reinstalls it. For its part, when the App is accessed again, it is necessary to delete the chat link so that something like this does not happen again, and for now there is no solution to the bug.

Via: WhatsApp

Editor’s note: I suppose that the page crashes because it is for the desktop version and not on phones, since the user must look for the option right there, there is no way that a link will take you directly.