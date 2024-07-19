Chihuahua. – For Congressman Oscar Castrejón, president of the Security Commission in the State Congress, the events of Monday afternoon at the Aquiles Serdán prison reveal obvious police and penitentiary corruption, a situation that the State must combat.

At around 6:30 p.m. yesterday, Monday, an armed commando killed three men outside the penitentiary center. They are the alleged member of the Sinaloa Cartel, Manuel Vicaña Pacheco, alias “El Largo Pol” or “Chuy el Largo”; the other two murdered men are believed to have belonged to the Municipal Police and the Sedena.

A fourth man was wounded in the hand. He was escorting the released alleged drug lord and turned out to be a municipal police officer on off-duty duty, who was also carrying his service weapon from the Municipal Public Security Department.

“Crime only progresses if it has police protection, and since January and February 2023, crime rates in the state have been on the rise, and nothing has been done. From what we saw yesterday, we can understand that there is a marriage between a sector of the police and organized crime,” said Castrejón Rivas.

The Morena member emphasized that every criminal lawyer knows how difficult it is to know the time when a person will be released with some precautionary measure or acquittal sentence, and therefore, in his opinion, there were leaks of information from inside the prison.

“It is very difficult to know what time your client leaves the Ce.Re.So, because they release him at whatever time they want, and if those who committed the murder knew what time he was leaving and what time they were going to cross where they left, well… the situation is very serious. Who told them what time they were leaving,” the legislator insisted in his questions.

Based on the criteria of having been Deputy Attorney General, a position currently equivalent to the District Attorney for the Central Zone, Castrejón considers that many current police commanders have been in their positions for decades and have not yielded results, in addition to the fact that there are constant threats towards police commanders through banners, the subject is not discussed in the so-called peace and security tables.

