During Congress in Salvador, the minister criticized the Federal Senate’s focus on agendas to block the Court

The president of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), minister Roberto Barroso, criticized this Friday (Nov 10, 2023) the Federal Senate’s focus on agendas to block or limit the Supreme Court’s actions. The information was published by the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo.

“Congress is holding the debate that is appropriate for it to be held in Congress, but there are many things to change in Brazil before changing the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court as it is provides good services to the country, therefore, I would not make it one of my priorities to change the Supreme Court”, the magistrate told journalists in Salvador. Barroso participated in a lecture at the National Congress of the MPF (Federal Public Ministry), which ended this Friday (10.nov).

In the Senate, proposals are being processed that aim to limit decisions and establish a mandate for Supreme Court magistrates. Congressmen are also debating increasing the minimum age for ministers and instituting a quarantine for those nominated for vacancies on the Court.

As shown by the Power360, the disagreements began with Barroso. At a UNE (National Union of Students) event in July this year, the minister said that Brazil defeated “Bolsonarism” – which bothered the opposition.

The reading by the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), was that the Court did not collaborate to lower the temperature in the relationship between the Powers. The wear and tear would have started with the case.

Pacheco would also be more impatient after the Court’s decisions on the nursing floor, implemented by Congress. Barroso suspended, in September 2022, the payment of the minimum wage.

Then the STF began judging different cases that placed the Court in direct opposition to Congressas in the cases of the time frame, the decriminalization of personal drug possession and the decriminalization of abortion.

In all these cases, the senators reacted with measures that challenged the Supreme Court’s decisions:

opposition presented PEC to resume the time frame, even though the STF rejected the thesis;

The Senate plenary approved the bill that determines the time frame on the same day that the Court defined a new thesis, blocking the time frame;

opposition presented PEC proposing a ban on abortion;

opposition filed a request for a plebiscite to discuss abortion; It is

Pacheco presented PEC criminalizing the possession and possession of all drugs – including marijuana.

Pacheco did not attend Congress. The president of the Senate would be one of the participants in the event and should sit next to Barroso during the lectures.

O Power360 He sought out Rodrigo Pacheco’s advisors to comment on why the president of Casa Alta had not gone to Congress, but received no response until the publication of this report. The space remains open for demonstrations.