This Friday during his La Mañanera conference, the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador spoke about the meeting which he held with the virtual president-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum, governors of Morena, ensuring that “there is a lot of unity in the movement.”

“It was a good conversation, No one was missing, there is enough unity in the movement“said the president from the National Palace.

At said meeting, he reported that election results were analyzed. “The people voted for the transformation and its continuity, for Claudia Sheinbaum who is a prepared woman, a doctor, with a lot of experience, she has already governed, she is sensitive, she has love for the people, she is honest and she is the first woman who is going to govern. the country has not yet been able to internalize it, but as time goes by it will be understood that it was a feat,” he said.

President Lopez Obrador He denied that it was a farewell meeting“there will be another meeting,” he stated before the media.

Likewise, AMLO took the opportunity to show the final figures, state by state, of the electoral results of June 2 and boasted that Claudia Sheinbaum obtained 36 million votes.

