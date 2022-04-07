inXile Entertainment’s post-apocalyptic RPG was going to have a two-hour pilot episode.

amazon has made a strong commitment to the world of video games and among its future television productions, we find the adaptation of the post-apocalyptic RPG Fallout, or the desire to do the same with Mass Effect. Interestingly, the one who was one of the fathers of Fallout has confirmed that he was also working on a Wasteland television series, which in the end is a precursor to the Fallout saga.

“Wasteland was very close to becoming a television series,” said the veteran Brian Fargo. “As close as there was a script of two hours for the pilot episode“, adds the creative, also responsible for other role-playing classics such as The Bard’s Tale or the fantastic Torment: Tides of Numenera. But far from settling for simply leaving us with this confirmation, the creative has shared the script of that pilot episode.

“I thought it would be interesting to share the script online. I’d love to hear your thoughts. Enjoy!” concludes Fargo. As expected, fans have been delighted with the idea of ​​seeing the Wasteland nuclear wasteland turned into a television series, so there have been many who have asked Fargo, why was it cancelled? “Typical Hollywood story … not predictable,” he has limited himself to answering on social networks.

I thought it would be interesting to share the script on the Internet. I would love to hear your opinionBrian FargoFargo has not gone into more detail about who planned to produce this series, although we do know the name of the writers: the British. Adam Gyngell and Fred Armesto, who have worked on Strangers and White Dragon, respectively, to name a few of their television productions. Will we ever see the Wasteland series? At the moment it seems that the plans have been frozen, but there is no doubt that it is a post-apocalyptic universe that would be great to make the leap to television.

The latest installment in inXile’s RPG saga is the outstanding Wasteland 3, which transports us to a cold and cruel Colorado devastated by nuclear war.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Wasteland, TV series and video games, Brian Fargo and Fallout.