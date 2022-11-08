SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Grupo Soma has outlined two different scenarios for its inventories and pricing policy on Black Friday, given the uncertainties that exist in retail about the impact of the World Cup on sales at the end of the year, said the president- company executive this Tuesday.

“If there was no World Cup scenario… we would be very optimistic for the fourth quarter”, said Roberto Jatahy, in conferences with analysts.

“Today, there is a lot of doubt about the size of the impact of the World Cup on retail as a whole, and what we are doing here is preparing for two scenarios: a very good scenario and a more conservative scenario”, he added, without detailing which ones. would be the policies in each.

Soma, which owns brands including Hering, Farm and Animale, last night reported 59.2% growth in adjusted net income in the third quarter from a year earlier, with all brands showing more than 20% growth in gross revenue. individually on an annual basis.

Analysts at Citi and Itaú BBA saw better-than-expected results and the stock rose 1.5% early this Tuesday afternoon, while the Ibovespa advanced 0.3%.

(By Andre Romani)