The population of undocumented immigrants from Mexico is declining in the United States, while that of other regions, especially Central America and Asia, is increasing. According to a study by the Pew Research Center, these changes demonstrate the evolution of migration patterns and the diversity of origin of undocumented immigrants in the country.

The number of undocumented immigrants in the US reached 10,500,000 in 2021, according to new estimates from the research center. Although it was a modest increase from 2019, it was almost identical to 2017.

The number of undocumented immigrants in 2021 remained below its peak of 12,200,000 in 2007. It was about the same size as in 2004 and smaller than every year from 2005 to 2015. Some key findings on how the population of undocumented immigrants changed illegal immigrants in the US from 2017 to 2021 are as follows:

The most common country of birth for undocumented immigrants is Mexico. However, the population of illegal Mexican immigrants decreased by 900,000 from 2017 to 2021, remaining at 4,100,000. There were increases in undocumented immigrants from almost every other region of the world, including Central America, the Caribbean, South America, Asia, Europe and sub-Saharan Africa. Only Florida and Washington saw increases in their undocumented immigrant populations, while California and Nevada experienced declines. In all other states, undocumented immigrant populations remained unchanged. 4.6 percent of workers in the US in 2021 were undocumented immigrants, practically identical to the percentage in 2017. The legal immigrant population grew by more than 8,000,000, an increase of 29 percent, and the number of naturalized U.S. citizens increased by 49 percent. In 2021, naturalized citizens accounted for approximately half (49 percent) of all immigrants in the country.

Trends in the US immigrant population

The foreign-born population accounted for 14.1 percent of the population in 2021, slightly higher than the past five years but below the all-time high of 14.8 percent in 1890. In 2021, the nation’s 10,500,000 undocumented immigrants represented approximately 3 percent of the total population and the 22 percent of the population born abroad. These percentages were among the lowest since the 1990s. Between 2007 and 2021, the population of undocumented immigrants decreased by 1,750,000, or 14 percent.

Undocumented immigrants in the US come from many parts of the world, with Mexico being the most common country of origin. The number of undocumented Mexican immigrants (4,100,000 in 2021) was the lowest since the 1990s. Mexico accounted for 39 percent of the nation’s total in 2021, by far the smallest share on record.

The total number of undocumented immigrants from countries other than Mexico grew rapidly. In 2021, this population was 6,400,000, an increase of 900,000 from 2017.

Almost all regions of the world experienced a notable increase in the number of undocumented immigrants from 2007 to 2021. The largest increases were from Central America (240,000) and South and East Asia (180,000).

After Mexico, the countries of origin with the largest populations of undocumented immigrants in 2021 were The Savior (800,000), India (725,000), Guatemala (700,000) and Honduras (525,000). The last three countries mentioned experienced increases since 2017.