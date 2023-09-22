Migrants wait at the migration center in Lampedusa, Sicily, on September 14. Valeria Ferraro (AP)

Halfway to the deadline of the 2030 Agenda, we are leaving more than half of the world behind. Progress on more than half of key poverty, hunger and environmental goals is insufficient, and 30% have stagnated or regressed.

Now that we have reached the halfway point of progress on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), it is necessary to address the migration gap of the 2030 Agenda, so that migration is governed globally and not managed as a problem that we must limit. A new migration discourse and framework must ensure the positive impact of migration, thus advancing the interconnected success of the 2030 Agenda and the transformation towards a new social contract.

He SDG framework recognizes migration as a driver of development. It states that “the objectives and goals will be met for all nations and peoples and segments of society” and also that the most vulnerable—women and migrant minors—are less protected. Still, this scope and discourse is limited and underrepresents the complex and multidimensional nature of migration. Only goals 8.8 (Protect labor rights and promote a safe and risk-free work environment for all workers, including migrant workers), 10.7 (Facilitate migration and orderly migration policies) and 10.c (Reduction of remittance costs of migrants) explicitly mention migrants or migration. In 2020, indicator 10.7.4 was included, the only one that addresses refugees.

The need to recognize climate refugees in international law must be included in the 2030 Agenda and its objectives

Who is left behind?

The 2030 Agenda shows insufficient inclusion of migration. It potentially reflects the migration tensions of 2015. The Agenda must therefore stop framing migration as a temporary and unplanned circumstance that needs Western management and must be embraced as an integral driver of sustainable development and transformation that must be governed at the national level. world.

In the context of climate change, migration governance is especially important. Today, more than a billion people live in low-lying areas that are at risk of suffering from the effects of coastal climate by 2050, according to the world Bank. The extent to which climate change will magnify demographic movements in the near future depends on global cooperation and coherent mitigation and adaptation policies within different multilateral frameworks.

In 2019, 25.9 million refugees They were excluded and left behind from the SDGs. This is due to their exclusion in SDG data collection, reporting, monitoring and development plans, and the fact that climate refugees are not yet recognized under international law.

The lack of data on refugee well-being is serious. 70% of Syrians in Lebanon live below the national poverty line, compared to 26% of those born and residing in that country. In the case of Ethiopia, 6% of Eritrean children are reading fluently at age 10, while those born in Ethiopia reach 15%, according to data from the International Rescue Committee.

A new migration target could play a decisive role in several dimensions of sustainable development, ensuring that no one is left behind, addressing global challenges and being an engine of development. It would also serve to ensure that the specific needs and vulnerabilities of all types of migrants are explicitly addressed in national and global development agendas. The need to recognize climate refugees in international law must be included in the Agenda and its objectives, thus committing to human rights, equal opportunities and social inclusion, regardless of immigration status.

The continued omission of migration from the SDGs will leave many behind tomorrow

Starting from the base of Global Compact on Migration (PMM) would serve as a solid and fundamental framework to improve commitment and accountability, policy coherence, data disaggregation and collection, cooperation and the paradigm shift in the notion of migration as a problem to be managed.

The Global Compact on Migration and the SDGs already share several concepts of decent work, cooperation, legal status, vulnerabilities and access to basic services. However, in promoting the pact as an objective, a global consensus on social protection, reintegration, remittances, contributions, discrimination, human trafficking, pathway development, documentation and identity must be more explicitly established. Greater responsibility is needed around global collaboration and migration commitments. Only 163 countries have signed the PMM, while all 191 members of the United Nations are committed to the SDGs. This means that key countries such as the United States, Italy, Israel, Latvia, Poland and Australia will be held accountable for their global migration commitments.

The continued omission of migration from the SDGs will leave many behind tomorrow. The need to go beyond the limited linear notion of classifying countries as origin, destination or transit and their corresponding responsibilities must be translated into global commitment and migration governance. A goal that recognizes and implements this change will paint a more realistic migration picture, in which migration is a complex driver of development rather than a challenge. We are faced with a unique opportunity to commit to defining a realistic path in which no one is truly left behind.

Beyond its institutional relevance, a new SDG will contribute to the migration debate and go beyond the idea of ​​migration as a threat to society or a humanitarian challenge. This message is not only directed at conservatives and their idea of ​​migration as a cultural and economic burden, but also at civil society, NGOs and political parties. The immigration discourse must be reconfigured for this idea to be carried out, and this article aims to challenge the victimizing and savior views towards immigrants, even from NGOs and the political left. Looking to the future, a migration SDG would be responsible for reconfiguring the migration discourse and its vertical frameworks, generating inclusive dialogues that actively integrate and listen to people.

Rodrigo Autric He is a researcher specialized in Sustainable Development and Governance.

