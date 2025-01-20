That episodes of racism are a problem in football, and in Spanish football in particular, is an unavoidable reality. On Saturday, not only Balde was the subject of intolerable insults. Elche footballer Diaby also suffered them in El Molinón. Sporting reacted quickly and identified the centurion on duty. Getafe, on the other hand, congratulated its fans at midnight from Saturday to Sunday (“Champions fans”, they posted on the X network). It is clear that all the fans of the azulón team cannot be put in the same bag, it would be more necessary, because it would be very unfair, but putting that message when the Barcelona full-back’s complaint was already known does not seem very appropriate.

Nor is the fact that Real Madrid has not received any type of sanction for the insults of five fans against Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Ansu Fati in the Bernabéu classic. Anti-violence proposed fines and bans on fans from accessing sports venues and three of them were arrested, but the white club got away with it.

Unlike Valencia when Vinícius suffered racist shouts from the stands at Mestalla. The Valencian team paid for it with three games of partial closure of its stadium, once the Appeal reduced the punishment, initially to five games. Because, despite all the social alarm, the complaints from LaLiga and its collaboration with the clubs and the police forces and, despite all the protocols against racism, forcefulness, a strong hand and diligence continue to be lacking. And treat all cases with the same involvement and speed. The name or club of the footballer does not matter. It doesn’t matter if it is First or Second. This scourge cannot be tolerated for another second because the feeling of a certain impunity continues. And the referees’ minutes should not be treated as the tables of the law. Because sometimes they don’t listen to everything and sometimes they don’t write everything down.