Home page politics

From: Maximilian Kurz

Press Split

In an interview, CDU leader Friedrich Merz was once again critical of the government work of the traffic light coalition. He sees opportunities for his party in the crisis.

Berlin – In an interview with the Focus Opposition leader Friedrich Merz discusses Germany's economic situation and the federal government. He directed direct criticism at the traffic lights.

Merz spoke out against reforming or abolishing the debt brake and emphasized the need for the federal government to set financial priorities. He criticizes the traffic light coalition for its spending policy – Merz replied to the question of whether his opinion on the debt brake would apply now and forever: “That will also apply tomorrow and the day after. In the current circumstances, when everyone is vaguely calling for more money, I am very cautious. This discussion is conducted far too superficially.”

He also expressed criticism of the Greens and emphasized that the party's view of reality in terms of financial feasibility was inadequate. Merz advocated a differentiated approach to the topics of citizen's money and labor market integration. He advocated a distinction between wage replacement benefits financed by contributions and social benefits financed by taxes.

The CDU federal chairman Friedrich Merz. © Melissa Erichsen/dpa

CDU: Can the party stop the shift to the right? “Must happen with the right topics”

The ever-growing international shift to the right, particularly the recent elections in the Netherlands, was also a topic of discussion. When asked whether the CDU had to manage to prevent people from shifting to the right, the opposition leader replied: “That is our claim. But that has to happen with the right topics and the right people. I watched closely what happened in the Netherlands. And that's exactly what we're not going to do. We do not want to make asylum and immigration the main issue of the election campaigns, even if there can be no doubt about our substantive positions on this. And we rule out any cooperation with the AfD.”

When asked hypothetically what gift he would give the Chancellor during Secret Santa, Merz explained: “Coaching lessons.”

Traffic light coalition: An overview of the Scholz cabinet View photo series

Merz criticizes the Greens: “We have to stay connected to reality”

Regarding the question of what he could offer the Greens in the future, he replied: “We don't have to become compatible with the Greens, the Greens have to remain compatible with reality.” The CDU man also said: “The Greens lack a realistic assessment of what we can achieve financially in our country and an idea of ​​the direction in which we are heading in terms of regulatory policy.”

A few weeks ago, Merz harshly criticized the Greens and their work in the traffic light coalition. (Maximilian Kurz)