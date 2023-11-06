Home page politics

Split

After a bomb threat at a school in Erfurt, a police dog searches the building © Martin Wichmann / dpa

Anonymous bomb threats have been received at schools across Germany for days. A crisis management expert calls for a crisis plan for schools.

It has now emerged that cybercriminals posing as Hamas fighters were behind it. Even if there was actually no danger, disaster researcher Harald Karutz still considers the situation to be worrying. “The effect is initially the same, the bomb threats have caused enormous uncertainty in schools.” And he further states: “Schools are not prepared for such a threat situation.”

Harald Karutz has been dealing with crisis management in schools for years. On behalf of the Federal Office for Civil Protection and Disaster Relief, he carried out the pilot study “Vulnerability and Criticality of the Education System in Germany” in 2022. He noted that schools are now well prepared for individual emergencies such as school shootings, but not for large-scale situations. “There is a lack of a national crisis plan for schools.”

How to get the Table.Media newsletter This article lies IPPEN.MEDIA as part of a cooperation with the Education.Table Professional Briefing before – first published it Education.Table on November 1st, 2023. Receive 30 days free access for further exclusive information from the Table.Media Professional Briefings – the crucial thing for those making decisions in business, science, politics, administration and NGOs.

Disaster researcher calls for more support for teachers

Despite the pandemic experience, little has happened here. “You return to everyday life as quickly as possible and muddle through everything,” says Karutz. A viable concept is missing. “There are no communication structures, nothing that teachers can hold on to now.” The disaster researcher expressly emphasizes that this is not a reproach to the teachers. They are not prepared for the current situation.

Number of students per school psychologist 2022 – a graphic from Table.Media © Table Media

“The ceiling is simply too short,” says the crisis researcher, who has been working on psychosocial crisis management in educational institutions for many years. Not only are teachers missing, but the supply of school social work and school psychology specialists is also inadequate. On average, one school psychologist is responsible for 5,400 students. Even without a crisis, that is far too little.

Given the current situation, Harald Karutz sees it as positive that most countries have promptly provided schools with material on how to deal with the war in Israel in the classroom. However, the teachers need support to be able to work with this: “What if a student says that his cousin died? Such situations cannot be dealt with with a handout; they have to be trained.” This hardly takes place in training. “Crisis competence belongs in teacher training,” demands Harald Karutz, so “we are still poorly positioned here.” Annette Kuhn