Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/17/2024 – 9:36

The Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Marina Silva, says that the country is experiencing a “kind of climate terrorism” and that there is an alliance between political ideologies that makes it difficult to confront it. “Arresting those most responsible for the fire depends on the investigation, they will hardly be on the front line,” she told the “Bom dia, ministra” program on the EBC.

In the minister’s assessment, given the severe drought scenario in most of Brazil, harsher punishment for those who set fires is essential. “In a context like this, if people don’t stop setting fires, we’re facing a situation,” said Marina, without finishing the sentence, which was followed by a demand for coordinated action.