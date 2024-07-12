Finding a job is not an easy task for Latinos in the United States, often because they are not yet fully adapted to the English language and that makes it impossible for them to be suitable for the different jobs they apply for, although In Texas there is an ideal opportunity for these people.

According to the criteria of

The place in question is Local Bartending School (LBS), a private school that offers cocktail courses and private classes both online and in person. The time slot they request is from Part-time, Monday to Friday and occasional work on some weekends.

English is not required, but Spanish is mandatory.At the same time, they require at least three years of experience as a waiter, who can teach at a local bar, is licensed to serve alcohol and is willing to teach customers in their homes.

Also They value that you have a deep knowledge of beers, wines and spirits; as well as being able to manage an inventory, which, they say, would be an “advantage” for employers.

Waiter work is very common among migrants Photo:iStock Share

Details of the job vacancy as a waiter in Texas

From LBS, they wrote in Simply Hired that They are looking for “experienced” and “motivated” waiterssince their goal is to be able to perfect cocktail recipes and create “attractive” experiences for customers, in addition to the teaching function explained above.

“These spirits chefs will train and mentor students and aspiring bartenders. This would involve Educate them on the proper way to mix and serve drinks, proper bar decor, building relationships with customers, and the basics of bar management.“They clarified, requesting that they also be willing to add lessons from their colleagues or superiors.

How to apply for a job vacancy in Texas?

To apply, in the same place of Simply Hired There is a button that says “quick request”where you must provide your information so that the company’s recruiters can later access it. In addition, they revealed what type of questions they can ask you in the interview.

They specified that They might ask you things like how many years you have been working as a waiter.if you have any experience teaching or educating at the bar you work at, if you feel comfortable teaching at the student’s home, if you own a bar or know of one where you can teach classes, and if you have access to teaching at a local bar.