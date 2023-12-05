The head of Zelensky’s office, Ermak, admitted the risk of Ukraine’s defeat without US help

The head of the office of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, Andriy Ermak, admitted that Ukraine risks losing the conflict if the US Congress does not approve continued assistance to Kyiv.

If the aid that is now being discussed in Congress is even delayed, although I wanted to say if it does not happen, then there is a big risk that we will be in the same position where we are now. And, of course, there is a very high probability that it will be impossible to continue to liberate the territories, this carries a great risk of defeat in this conflict Andrey Ermak head of the office of the President of Ukraine

The politician noted during an event at the Institute of Peace (USIP) that it will be difficult for Ukraine to support its population and ensure the survival of people if Washington stops providing direct budget support.

Ermak also answered the question whether Ukrainian troops plan to occupy defensive positions or are capable of an offensive. According to him, the country’s Armed Forces (AFU) will combine defense and individual offensive operations in some areas.

The head of Zelensky’s office stressed that “the time for negotiations for the sake of negotiations” is over; Kyiv needs a concrete plan that will be supported by “the most responsible country in the world.” The politician did not indicate which state he was referring to.

In the US they are talking about reducing opportunities for assistance to Ukraine, and the House of Representatives is demanding a report on how the funds are spent

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller assessed the continued ability of the United States to provide military assistance to Ukraine, comparing the current situation to an empty barrel. “We are at the bottom of the barrel in terms of our ability to provide security assistance to Ukraine,” he said.

White House First Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Dalton noted that by the end of the year the United States will not be able to provide full support to Kyiv without reducing the combat readiness of its own army in terms of the availability of stocks of weapons and equipment.

National Security Advisor to the US President Jake Sullivan said that after Washington runs out of money allocated to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine, arms supplies to Ukraine will stop.

In turn, Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson said that in order to continue negotiations on providing assistance to Kyiv, the White House must answer questions about the strategy for Ukraine. According to him, first of all, Congress is interested in what the ultimate goal of the United States is in Ukraine and how control over the expenditure of funds will be exercised.

In Kyiv they note that Ukraine is “broke”; after December it will no longer have financial resources

Kiev notes that there is a significant shortage of financial resources in Ukraine. Politico writes about this with reference to an unnamed adviser to Vladimir Zelensky.

We are broke in terms of available funds. They won't be around after December Politico with reference to an unnamed adviser to Vladimir Zelensky

The source admitted that Ukraine may lose the territories it has taken control of if it does not receive military assistance from the United States.

Earlier, the official representative of the United States State Department, Matthew Miller, called the republic’s situation difficult, given that the funds allocated by the American administration to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine would run out “very soon.”

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denis Shmyhal said that in 2023 the amount of defense and critical expenditures in the country amounted to about $93 million. He added that Kyiv is covering the budget deficit of more than one trillion hryvnia ($27.3 billion) with the support of partners; over the 11 months of this year, the republic received external funding in the amount of $37.4 billion.

The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry believes that Western countries will not reduce their support

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba expressed the opinion that Western countries will not reduce their support, despite the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. He pointed out that media attention to the Ukrainian issue has shifted somewhat, but political attention has not.

I also do not see any decrease in the support that comes from partners. If we talk about the supply of weapons and ammunition, everything will be on schedule. Our partners understand that much more is at stake in Ukraine than just the future of Ukraine Dmitry Kuleba Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

The minister believes that the European Union (EU) will decide to allocate 50 billion euros to Kyiv in accordance with the four-year aid program, a decision to be made at the bloc’s summit on December 14-15.

According to Kuleba, the meeting will also discuss the opening of negotiations on Ukraine’s membership in the EU, the 12th package of anti-Russian sanctions, in addition, European countries will approve the rules for the use of frozen Russian assets and approve a European financing instrument for Kyiv.

The Foreign Minister said that the republic has reasons to believe that the European Union will make decisions to provide macro-financial support for the country.

Kuleba stressed that no one will force Kyiv to sit down at the negotiating table with Moscow until the Ukrainian authorities are ready to take this step.

A number of Ukraine’s allies promised to continue supporting

British Foreign Minister David Cameron promised that London would not refuse further assistance to Kyiv. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Germany will continue to support Ukraine, despite budget problems. At the same time, he noted that the authorities will do everything possible to maintain cohesion in Germany.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg assured that NATO will continue to help Kyiv despite the political position of Hungary, Slovakia and the Netherlands. He noted that the alliance saw how critical assistance was and understood that it was necessary to increase both its volume and the pace of provision.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen also expressed support for continued assistance, noting that financial support is “critical to Ukraine’s continued participation in the conflict with Russia.”