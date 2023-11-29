Some American researchers have discovered the preventive capabilities of a fruit, very widespread in Italy, against senile dementia

Eugenio Spagnuolo – Milan

In Italy the senile dementia it affects around 900 thousand people, of which 600 thousand with Alzheimer’s (data: Censis): a growing concern for public health given that, according to WHO estimates, the number is expected to increase, and significantly, by 2030. The race for effective treatments is an ever-evolving field. But part of prevention, according to science, also involves lifestyle and diet: a recent study conducted by the University of Cincinnati (USA), published on Nutrientshas opened up new perspectives on how a very common fruit in Italy can play a significant role in reducing the risk of dementia. What fruit are we talking about?

The fruit that protects against Alzheimer's — It's about the strawberries. Professor Robert Krikorian, head of the study, highlighted how berries, including strawberries, influence cognitive performance and have a potential impact on mitigating dementia risk. "Let it be strawberries and blueberries contain antioxidants called anthocyaninswhich have been implicated in a variety of health benefits of berries, such as metabolic and cognitive improvements," explains Krikorian. This observation is based on epidemiological data that suggests how regular consumption of strawberries (or blueberries) is associated with a slowing of age-related cognitive decline. "In addition to containing anthocyanins, strawberries have additional micronutrients called ellagitannins And ellagic acid which have been associated with health benefits," continues the expert.

Strawberries against senile dementia: the study — The study involved 30 patients, including overweight, middle-aged men and women with insulin resistance and subjective cognitive decline. For 12 weeks, participants received a daily dose of whole strawberry powder. The results showed that daily supplementation with 13 g of this natural supplement reduced memory interference and depressive symptoms. “The metabolic and cardiovascular benefits of strawberry consumption have been studied before, but there were relatively few studies of his cognitive effects“, admit the researchers. “So we evaluated whether strawberry consumption could improve cognitive performance and metabolic health and, if so, whether there could be an association between cognitive improvement and reduction of metabolic disorders.”

All participants were given tests that measured certain cognitive abilities such as long-term memory. The researchers also monitored their mood, intensity of depressive symptoms and metabolic data during the study. The discovery? Those who took strawberry powder showed a decrease in memory interference, which would be consistent with an overall improvement in executive skills. "Reduced memory interference refers to less confusion of semantically related terms in a word list learning test," Krikorian points out. "This phenomenon is generally thought to reflect improved executive control in terms of resistance to the intrusion of non-target words during memory tests."

Strawberries: they are also good for your mood — The researchers also noticed a significant decrease in depressive symptoms and a more refined problem solving ability in participants who took the strawberry powder. But it’s a long way from here to talking about a miracle food, as the study author himself points out: “Other studies on strawberries have found improvements in metabolic measures, including a reduction in insulin, but in our work no effect on metabolic health of patients”.

Conclusions — In any case, the University of Cincinnati study opens new avenues in understanding the link between diet and brain health. Although they are further research is needed to confirm and deepen the results, the prospect that regular consumption of strawberries and berries can help reduce the risk of dementia in old age is interesting. Especially for us Italians, given that strawberries are basically a zero km food: iOur country is the 4th in Europe for the production of strawberries and 14th in the world. See also When could Boca and River meet in the 2023 CONMEBOL Libertadores Cup?