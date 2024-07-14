If by chance you want a video game in the style of Vampire Survivorsand by the way it’s free on Steam, then it’s your lucky day. We say this because there is a title with these characteristics on this platform right now.

That is nothing less than Pizza Herowhich only arrived on this Valve Software service in June 2024. Although it should be noted that the original version has been available on iOS since August 2023.

The preview that accompanies this note allows you to appreciate a little of what it offers. Pizza HeroBut when will this game be available for purchase on Steam again? Only its creators at Astro Hound studio know.

It seems that their idea is to draw enough attention to this title and once it reaches a certain download goal it will become paid again. In any case, on iPhone and iPad there is no download cost, but there is extra content that costs money.

What does it offer? Pizza Hero on Steam? Well, it’s a shoot ’em up or shooting title with roguelite elements, where the player controls a pizza that defends the world from a sudden invasion. Thus, depending on the ingredients included in its composition, its abilities change.

For example, Pepperoni grants a grenade, while Blue Cheese creates a force ‘field’ that damages any enemy that gets too close.

Pizza Heroas Vampire Survivorsis a ‘swarm survivor’. You have to use all your skills to finish off wave after wave of enemies. Luckily there are power-ups that can be used, but they appear randomly.

You need to survive wave after wave of enemies to unlock the next stage, so if you’re interested in the genre, grab the game on Steam.

