Former Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga (PL) commented on the operation launched by the PF (Federal Police) against the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and allies this Thursday (8.Feb.2024). “What we feel is that there is, on the part of some sectors of the judiciary, a kind of fixed idea of ​​criminalizing President Jair Bolsonaro”, he declared in an interview with Power360. He said he did not speak to his former colleagues, ex-ministers or the former Chief Executive after the action, but stated that everyone is sad about the episode. He also stated that his political group trusts the justice system and the country's institutions to clarify the facts.