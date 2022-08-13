Minister criticized Lava Jato and said that Lula’s arrest was carried out from the “destruction of the political system”

Minister Gilmar Mendes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) stated that the Brazilian justice system made mistakes in the fight against corruption. In an interview with The Countryagain criticized the Lava Jato operation.

“We have a festival of abuse in the name of fighting corruption”said the minister in an interview released this Saturday (13.Aug.2022) during live of the Prerogatives group.

Gilmar Mendes stated that during the operation, “serious mistakes” and cited the preventive detentions decreed, according to him, to obtain the accusations of the accused.

The minister also blamed the Federal Supreme Court for the errors. He said pressure exerted by the media and the operation itself had influenced the court.

“The court was subjected to this pressure that the media and car wash exerted on the court. And all this violence that was encouraged against the ministers, the discrimination that was done between those who applauded Lava Jato and those others is notorious. Of course it causes discomfort”said.

Asked about the arrest of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), Gilmar Mendes stated that the arrest was only possible in a scenario of “destruction of the political system”. The minister cited the operation’s influence on the National Congress as the “Snake’s Egg” and said that investigation empowered people “mequetrefes”.

“If we look at it from a moral and intellectual point of view, they are mequetrefes people. But that’s what this combination of media and this empowerment produced.”said Mendes. “Task force is an exceptional measure, for exceptional situations. In addition, it has to work with the routine, with a number of prosecutors from a normal prosecutor’s office and in a normal activity. In a normal judge, who does not establish promiscuous relationships. The judge is an organ of control, not of investigation, and this whole mess has arisen because of that”.

Watch the full interview (available from 1h31min45s):