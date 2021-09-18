It all started a few weeks ago, when my friend Claudia found herself locked in a studio apartment, alone, for days staring at the ceiling. “I got Covid. The Delta variant. Yes, I know that now you tell me ‘I told you so’, but what do I do now? “. Brief summary of the previous episodes: Claudia is that friend, the one we all have at least one, who has not yet vaccinated because “maybe I’m the 0.013% who can have an adverse reaction”, because “what do you know what you it happens in ten years ”, because“ I don’t have the spid yet ”, because“ I don’t need it, I don’t see anyone anyway ”.

“Claudia, what do you want me to tell you now? We’ve been discussing the same things for months. Now thermometer and oximeter at hand, a good dose of patience and luck, and we hope it will pass quickly ”. Claudia, however, has another idea and it doesn’t surprise me at all: “Listen, my colleagues told me that there is a pill that makes you heal sooner. What do I take it? “. Note: Claudia works in marketing, her colleagues deal with numbers and algorithms, they do not save lives.

“It’s called ivermectin – she continues -, do you know it? Isn’t it that you inform yourself to see if it really works? ”. I am tempted to slam the phone in her face and officially block her. But I start making phone calls and research, moved by I don’t know what feeling. I don’t like what I discover at all. “Ivermectin is an active ingredient, like paracetamol. So you find it on the market under different names, but it is a pity that it is a drug for animals. Usually it is sold to treat horses, sheep, pigs ”. To speak is Giacomo Pisano, a pharmacist in real life and also in the online one where he is “The socially pharmacist”. He has a very popular Instagram page, where he has become the friend that all hypochondriacs would like.

“In short, Giacomo – I tell him between ironic and worried – are you telling me that Claudia wants to take a pig pill to cure herself of Covid?”. “To be exact, it’s a pesticide. It is used on animals to eliminate worms, lice, scabies “. Ok, here I start to feel bad. In the meantime, online a tide of news articles are flowing in front of me, reporting cases of poisoning in Oklahoma, but also throughout the rest of the United States, where hundreds of people have been hospitalized since this summer, after having swallowed pills or having injected themselves. this blessed horse cure.

The FDA, or the American government body that regulates drugs, has even been forced to issue a statement that seems almost a joke. “You are not horses. You are not cows. Seriously, everyone. Stop”. Long explanations follow on how it is better to follow official protocols rather than unsafe drugs on humans.

But that’s America, I think. How widespread will this belief ever be among us? Quite, actually, because I find sites that even recommend the dosage to take to avoid getting infected or to keep the first symptoms at bay. And, again, blogs that sponsor ivermectin as “the cure they don’t want to tell us about”.

“There is nothing to be done: the conspiracy is more popular than the institutional truth, this is the reality of the facts”. Professor Fabrizio Pregliasco, a virologist on the front line for almost two years to fight Covid, is disconsolate. “There are not enough studies to prove the effectiveness of this animal drug on humans,” he explains again. It appears that a study was actually done in the laboratory, but not directly in humans. Doctor, but here we have reached the point where the scientific community is not believed to recommend the vaccine to get out of the emergency, but blogs that “peddle” a drug for worms in cattle and pigs are believed. How do we put it? “It is clear that everyone is trying to find an alternative to the vaccine, which is not there yet. But it is shocking to believe that such a drug works, only to end up with crazy side effects “.

I wonder if you don’t need a prescription to buy ivermectin. Because one thing is Claudia who believes in unicorns, another is a white coat that suggests the pig pill to me. So I finally leave the house and try to go buy my dose of ivermectin. “I can’t sell it to you without a veterinarian’s prescription”, they tell me at the first and second counter. And I, amidst embarrassment and satisfaction, I am about to sing victory, convinced that at least in Italy no one has yet passed from theory to practice. After a while, however, I am denied: I discover that in pharmacies with laboratory, where they also prepare “homemade” capsules, with a doctor’s prescription I can have my ivermectin for a few tens of euros.

But which doctor can really advise me to take it? I look at the numbers: to date, according to data from the National Federation of Medical Orders, there are still 1500 unvaccinated doctors and 669 are those currently suspended from the registers, for having decided not to follow the rules, which require the vaccine for health professionals .

But there is more. In Sardinia, for example, doctors and paediatricians received a letter a few weeks ago. “It was signed by the Operations Center for the coordination of local health and social-health activities and contained new indications for home therapies for positives. Among these there were also some drugs, not supported by scientific evidence, such as ivermectin ”. Speaking is Goffredo Angioni, head of infectious diseases in Cagliari. He was one of the first to report the matter.

How is it possible that the Sardinia region sends doctors a protocol that does not correspond to the guidelines of the Ministry? “I wonder too. Keep in mind that in the Region there is a committee of experts, of which I belong, which was not consulted before sending us this list of drugs unrelated to the scientific world ”. After the chaos generated by this email, it was backtracked: “We were told that that list was only informative, to make everyone aware of the new research in the pharmaceutical field against Covid”. In short, I think: if there is confusion between doctors and between institutions, can a poor fellow, like my friend Claudia, understand something?

I add another piece. A three-day event entitled: ‘First World Conference on Early Therapies for Covid19’ has just ended in Rome, a meeting that opened no less than in the Senate with the blessing of a member of the League, Senator Roberta Ferrero. I recover some passages from the conference in which it is said that Covid can be very well treated at home, if you follow a protocol that includes our ivermectin among its drugs from the very first days. And so the animal drug returns, passed off as an anti-covid cure. I immediately check who the speakers at this conference are, but I don’t see the names of universities or research centers.

“We are talking about a world – Dr. Angioni confesses to me – that disputes official therapies, which however must necessarily be supported by publications in publications. Their therapies instead of certification do they have? Where are the miraculous effects they tell written? ”.

Exhausted, I recall my positive and visionary friend. “Claudia, I understand this chaos in your head: you are at home, sick, you spend your time smelling pepper in the kitchen and detergents in the bathroom, hoping to start feeling something again. I understand that you are confused, because we talk about everything and the opposite of everything. But I am serious, I would avoid looking for a trusted vet right now to make you this phantom recipe, you who have never even had a goldfish “. I feel I have convinced her, when she attacks with: “But they say that turmeric and licorice …”. Enough, for me it is too much.