I.In New York State, cannabis sales could soon be legalized. Governor Andrew Cuomo and MPs of the regional parliament agreed on a corresponding bill, Cuomo’s office said on Sunday. Accordingly, adults over the age of 21 should be allowed to consume and cultivate cannabis for personal use in the future.

If the New York Parliament, in which Cuomo’s Democrats have a majority, approves the project as expected, the state would follow the example of 14 other states and Washington DC, where marijuana is already permitted as a stimulant.

Governor Cuomo said he expects additional tax revenue of $ 350 million annually and the creation of tens of thousands of new jobs. However, legalizing the drug will not only create a new market, Cuomo said. The move should also benefit marginalized population groups and those who have been wrongly punished in the past.

Previous convictions should be deleted

The draft law stipulates that offenses related to the drug, which are no longer punishable under the new law, will be removed from the criminal record of those affected. The possession of three grams of marijuana should therefore be allowed, and the program for the medical use of the drug is to be expanded.

Proponents of legalization argue that members of minorities and poor people, who are disproportionately punished for cannabis offenses, will benefit from it.