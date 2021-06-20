Senator Tasso Jereissati (PSDB-CE) said on Sunday, 20, that he had no doubt that sectors of what he called “high official Brazilian life” are moving to cause a rupture in the country’s democratic institutions. “I still believe in institutions. But that there is a deliberate attempt to hurt the institutions, I have no doubts anymore”, said Tasso when answering a question about the risks to Brazilian democracy during the live of Parlatório, a group that brings together businessmen, economists and intellectuals.

“We are on this path, on this path. To give a somewhat optimistic answer, I don’t believe it will be successful. But it is a fact that sectors of the Brazilian official high life are moving in this direction”, said the senator.

The post There is a deliberate attempt to hurt institutions, says Tasso first appeared in ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

