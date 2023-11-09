Bistro Diepnoord is an incredibly attractive place. On a dark, rainy evening in October, the corner building near North Station in Rotterdam seems to radiate a pulsating warmth. The jazz club-like atmosphere is beautifully extended from modest neon letters above the door, along the long bar with tile mosaic and art deco lamps, the framed jazz musicians in black and white, to the wooden paneling with mirrors where the bare brick wall just protrudes behind it. a row of wine bottles. This fits in nicely with the authentic window frames of this old shop building.

Bistro DiepnoordRotterdam Price from 150 euros (2 persons)

Chef is Rokus de Jong (family of Jim de Jong, whom we know from restaurant Renilde in Boijmans Van Beuningen), but the kitchen is staffed by three women tonight. It should be completely normal, but restaurant kitchens are still largely populated by men, so I like to see it.

The menu is also attractive: cocktails, bar snacks and a compact open wine list – with, for example, a fine Piemonte cortese full of stewed apples and a backbone of oak, or an equally Italian, sweet orange natural wine with red apples and Haribo peaches and a small edge. sports sock (but also an unfortunately somewhat dusty, boring cabernet franc – you can’t win ’em all). The menu has about twelve dishes to share, divided into cold, warm and after. The price shows something about the portioning, only the last two hot dishes (pork belly and chicken) are above two tens of euros – they are closer to the main course.

We start with super tight, unfiltered cider and a decent ‘basil sour’ – delicious zingy of the lime (with a hint of yuzu or mandarin, we suspect), although the basil is very subtle. Not earth-shattering, but just right for the moment. Just like the bar snack of ricotta with salted anchovies, lemon zest and olive oil. The ratio is a bit out of balance in favor of the cheese, but it is a nice start, substantial for drinks, but still fresh. Like a savory, raw cheesecake.

The dish with bonito tuna, lardo, tomato and currant is earth-shattering. That’s really well put together. Tomatoes are packed with glutamic acid and are therefore incredibly rich in umami. Tomato water has a very deep meaty flavor (especially in combination with the sultry smoldering hint of a few drops of smoked oil), but it is still vegetable juice, so it is light as a feather. You’ll want a straw with this. Inside are three slices of fresh, deep red bonito (beautiful at room temperature!), under a shell of floral-fat lardo, with a tightly halved purple basil leaf on top – all precisely measured for a generous bite. With small, fruity sour peaks of the currants.

The fact that there is a particularly creative mind in the kitchen here is also evident from the unexpectedly striking combination of raspberry, seaweed and sesame mayo. The sesame is a flexible bridge between the aromatic red fruit and the salty savory of the seaweed. It’s a pity that the carriers of this discovery – sour pickled raw slices of portobello – have an unpleasant rubbery quality and are rather coarsely sour.

Whipped cream puff

The halibut ceviche is also good – marinated at the last minute in a blind leche de tigre (see inset): the proteins in the fish meat have only started to denature just before serving, so the fish is still nice and smooth and raw on the inside. . What initially looks like an old-fashioned ball of egg salad (scooped up with an ice cream scoop) turns out to be an extremely light corn foam, which fits perfectly, but is a little too reminiscent of a whipped cream due to the sweetness of the corn. (And I think I detect the same smoke oil here as with the bonito.)

Two dishes really miss the mark. The oyster with oyster emulsion, lettuce, potato and beurre blanc foam resembles a funny variation on a Caesar salad due to the combination of oyster and seaweed (like anchovies), but does not match the bare slices of potato underneath. The gnocchi seem to have been rolled straight out of the distorting mirror palace: they are six thick round balls of dough. You will be unlucky enough to have ordered this for yourself, then you will be ready for the rest of the evening – the sour fermented pepper sauce will not affect that, nor the intense garlic flavor in the parmesan foam, nor the purple basil (should this than all right halves are?

Luckily we’ll be back soon afterwards back on track: both the pork belly and the chicken are wonderfully generous and comforting plates. The crispy fried pork belly with rinsed plum polish, on fine, large beans with bite and a bean hummus with salty pickled lemon (winner!), on top of warm pieces of plum. The deliciously chicken chicken (you can taste that the animal has moved) with a large mountain of chanterelles on mashed potatoes. The tasty, dry-fiber pulled chicken in between and a rich, sticky reduction on top (a kind of chicken syrup), give the whole thing an intensely satisfying droste effect of chicken flavor.

Both desserts could use a little bit of a boost. Creative again to combine blackberries and chocolate with an autumnal, smoky whisky. But this particularly finely peated Scottish Caol Ila may not be the happiest choice – you actually don’t taste anything else in the (blackberry) sorbet. The bee pollen ice cream is nicely twisted, the woody-hayy flavor very interesting, but with the spicy-astringent verveine syrup and the sour hang, it remains a bit stiff – it could use a little lubricant.

Anyway. There are a few slip-ups. But there is something happening at Bistro Diepnoord: daring combinations, creative finds and well-executed comfortable pleasers, in a nice ambiance. And really not crazy priced in these times. Just think about it.