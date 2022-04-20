Nuevo León.- When they tried to commit a robbery in a house, a couple of thieves, of the “jauleros” type, were surprised and captured by elements of the Police Guadeloupe.

According to information from the municipal Public Security Secretary, the events took place at 2:00 a.m. at an address located on the streets of Ecuador and Uruguay, in Colonia San Sebastian.

The officers were conducting a routine and surveillance tour in this sector when received a report that a robbery was taking place in a house.

Upon arrival at the scene, the police found that the couple was caged on the porch of the house and tried to open the front doorso when they saw the patrol they tried to flee by jumping over the railing.

The police descended from the unit and managed to capture the couple when they jumped over the railing to escape.

As Miguel N., 38, and Isidra M., 34, were identified the pair of alleged thieves, known as “jauleros”as this is the way of operating, that is, staying inside the houses that they intend to rob.

The detainees were placed at the disposal of an Agency of the Public Ministry, where an investigation folder will be opened for them.

The owner of the home that the detainees tried to open went to the Public Ministry Agency to file the corresponding complaint.