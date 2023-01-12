Cuautepec, Hidalgo.- This Wednesday afternoon elements of the Secretary of National Defense (SEDENA) and alleged huachicoleros were shot at in Cuautepec in Hinojosa, Hidalgo after the criminals added Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) personnel.

The events occurred in the station community while PEMEX personnel were repairing a leak from which fuel was extracted to sell it illegally.

According to official information, the residents were alerted to the risk that the leak represented and while they went to repair it.

The official version also accused that 120 hooded people, at noon, arrived at the site of the leak and attacked the Petroleos Mexicanos personnel who were doing the repair, 13 injured workers were reported from this incident, according to the formal report.

After this first incident, personnel from the Mexican Army reportedly arrived at the location, which according to the government report was “violated” by a group of approximately 250 people.

The alleged Army aggressors were indicated by the authority as alleged huachicoleros and accused of carrying and firing firearms during the attack on the Army.

“They were violated by a group of 250 people allegedly related to the crime of illegal fuel extraction, popularly called huachicol, who carried various firearms that were detonated on the spot.” Three injured were added to this without any arrest.

Related to these events, a video allegedly circulated on the networks after the incident in which several men claimed to be injured because members of the army shot at them when they did not stop at a checkpoint.