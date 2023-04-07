For reasons yet to be clarified, a South African cobra “Naja nivea”, one of the most aggressive species on the continent, managed to board a private flight direct from Bloemfontein to Pretoria. Captain Rudolph Erasmus warned the four passengers on board with a disturbing message: “Listen, there is a snake inside the plane, it is under my seat, so let’s get off the ground as soon as possible”.

“I felt a strange sensation of cold, as if something was crawling on my shirt – the man told the BBC – When I turned to the left and looked down, I saw the cobra retreating its head under the seat”. South African cobras are responsible for half of the deaths caused by snakes every year in the country: they can inject between 100 and 150 milligrams of venom, when just 20 would be enough to cause death in a few hours due to respiratory failure. Apart from the panic, the incident did not have serious consequences: the plane landed urgently at Welkom airport and all the passengers got off unharmed.

However, there was no longer any trace of the snake on board. When in doubt, however, the travelers preferred to continue their journey by another means. “It could have been a disaster – Poppy Khoza, director of South African civil aviation, told News24 – It’s an incredible story with excellent handling of the situation by the pilot: I congratulate him on the skill he demonstrated”.