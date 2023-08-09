Former general director of the PRF was arrested this Wednesday; he was heard in June in the commission on the acts of January 8

The rapporteur of the CPMI (Mixed Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) on the acts of January 8, senator Eliziane Gama (PSD-MA), defended this Wednesday (9.Aug.2023) the recall of Silvinei Vasques, former director of the PRF (Federal Highway Police), to give testimony to the collegiate. He was preventively arrested by the Federal Police this morning, in Florianópolis (SC), in an investigation into alleged interference in the 2nd round of elections.

“We have a prison where there is compatibility from the point of view of the CPMI investigation. When Silvinei was here on the commission, he lied in an open way […] Today, more than ever, from this prison it is clear the need to recall and to make a compatibility from the documents that we raised with the speech that he brought in the commission”, said Eliziane in an interview with journalists in the Senate.

In a note about the action this Wednesday involving Vasques, the PF stated that it launched Operation Citizen Constitution to determine whether federal highway police had directed “human and material resources in order to make it difficult for voters to travel on October 30, 2022”.

The PF also targeted 9 members of the PRF under Silvinei’s management with search and seizure warrants. The former director must be transferred to prison in Brasilia this afternoon.

Eliziane Gama defended the realization of a meeting between Silvinei and members of the 2nd echelon of the PRF so that the former director deals with reports and documents that would indicate greater action by the corporation in the Northeast at the time of the elections.

“The idea of ​​having a confrontation with him would in fact be more aimed at members of the PRF itself because the reports that were presented and the service orders there clearly included the direction of police officers to the Brazilian Northeast”, declared Elisa.

Silvinei Vasques testified to the CPI on June 20. According to Eliziane, however, he lied in his hearing, which lasted more than 8 hours. At the time, the former director denied that the PRF had carried out operations in the Northeast to prevent voters from voting in the 2nd round of elections during his tenure at the corporation.

After the testimony, the CPMI he said to the STF (Federal Supreme Court) that there are indications that Silvinei Vasques would have participated “preparatory facts” to acts. The commission stated that it had considered arresting the former director for falsely testifying.

To the STF, the Senate’s lawyers defended the position of the commission for breaking telephone and bank secrecy after Vasques gave testimony to the collegiate. The breach is contested in Court by the defense of the former director.