The KNMI has issued a code yellow for the whole of the Netherlands, with the exception of the Wadden area, due to the risk of slippery conditions. Code yellow comes into effect for most of the Netherlands on Sunday at 6 p.m., in three provinces this is at 10 p.m. The warning, which calls on people to be alert because there may be a risk of dangerous weather, expires at midnight on Monday night.

