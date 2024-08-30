Ciudad Juárez – This Friday, August 30, the Juárez-El Paso border region woke up at 23.8 degrees Celsius (75 Fahrenheit) and the maximum temperature will reach 31.6 degrees Celsius (89 Fahrenheit), according to the Weather Channel.

The weather report says the sky will be sunny until 11:00 am and then it will become cloudy with a probability of precipitation of up to 58 percent.

Wind speeds are expected to range from 1 to 14 kilometers per hour (6 to 13 miles per hour), according to a report by Weather.com.