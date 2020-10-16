In Britain, there will no longer be private parties. Are the measures taken in the country in line with those taken in France? “I think the word curfew is a bit scary, shocking, you associate war, occupation. But if you look at the measures, the third level of alert in Britain contains equally severe measures. People don’t have the right to meet people they don’t live with. Every government has to deal with an exponential increase in the number of cases. A lot of Brits understand I think “, analyzes Guardian correspondent Jon Henley.

On the Danish side, how do we see the future French curfew? “What strikes me is that trust has been broken between the government and the French since the start of the crisis. In Denmark, it was managed in a diametrically opposite way. Yet Denmark and France had the same strategy. at the beginning, by closing schools and sending people home. But then everything was different. We said ‘Get out, but test yourself and step aside’. In France, we have confined everything, but we have let people come together “, comments Bjørn Willum.

Have we done things backwards in France? “It is really too early to be able to say who did well and who did not do well. We have to live with this virus for several months, maybe until 2022. It is very difficult in Europe to say that a government has done absolutely everything right “, says Jon Henley.

The JT

The other subjects of the news