Antwerp – A container ship sailing from Hamburg to Antwerp was forced to drop anchor in the North Sea after being subjected to an explosion threat. It's about the Msc Bhavya V.

According to an anonymous phone call reported by Belgian TV channel Vrton board the ship, which left the German city around 1.45pm on Sunday, there was a car equipped with an explosive device.

Due to the threat, the ship was stopped as a precaution about 40 kilometers west of Nieuw-Haamstede. The Belgian federal police are investigating the case.

Another ship container carrier, Lorraine, was the subject of a similar threat almost a year ago. Two weeks later, investigators had more than 2,400 kilograms of cocaine but no explosives on board the ship.