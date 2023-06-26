Over the years, Renault has never hidden its willingness to broaden its horizons and find new investors who could bring fresh investments to its Formula 1 team, which now competes under the Alpine banner.

For this reason, on Monday morning, the French manufacturer, a reference group for the Alpine world, announced that it had sold 24% of the Formula 1 team based in Enstone for a total value of around 200 million at a group of investors which includes Otro Capital, RedBird Capital Partners and Maximum Effort Investments.

US investment firm RedBird’s portfolio includes a stake in football clubs AC Milan in Italy and Toulouse in France, as well as a stake in Fenway Sports Group, a group that owns MLB team Boston Red Sox and Liverpool FC in England.

Esteban Ocon, Alpine F1 Team, celebrates his third position with Pierre Gasly, Alpine F1 Team, Laurent Rossi, Alpine Chief Executive Officer and the team. Photo by: Alpine

Maximum Effort Investments is led by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, who also own Wrexham FC, another British football club. Otro Capital co-founder, Alec Scheiner, will join the Board of Directors of the Enstone team.

In its announcement released on Monday, Renault said Alpine “will benefit from the investor group’s collective experience and track record in the sports sector, including media, sponsorships, ticketing and commercial rights management, hospitality, licensing and merchandising strategies.” to unlock value creation and new growth opportunities”.

“The investor group has a strong track record of building companies with recognized partners such as the Dallas Cowboys, Fenway Sports Group, NFL, Toulouse FC and Wrexham AFC. The Alpine F1 team will also benefit from the investor group’s data expertise and technology, key drivers for marketing and commercial performance.”

Alpine’s CEO, Laurent Rossi, also welcomed the entry of new investors. Alpine will now have the necessary investments available to complete the modernization of some structures, including the new simulator ordered a few months ago, thus closing the technological gap that separates it from the other top teams. After reaching fourth place in 2022 and taking a podium at the start of the 2023 championship, the French team aims to fight for the world championship within a few years.

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523 Photo by: Patrick Vinet / Motorsport Images

“This entry is an important step to enhance our performance at all levels. Firstly, Otro Capital, RedBird Capital Partners and Maximum Effort Investments, as international players with solid experience in the sports sector, will bring their recognized expertise to enhance our media and marketing strategy, which is essential to sustain our long-term sports performance,” said Rossi.

“Secondly, the incremental revenue generated will in turn be reinvested into the team, in order to further accelerate our Mountain Climber plan, aimed at catching up with the top teams in terms of state-of-the-art facilities and equipment.”

Renault underlined that the investment concerns only the Formula 1 team based in Enstone, which brings its total value to around 900 million. On the other hand, the Viry-Chatillon site, where the engines destined for the top motoring competition are developed, are not part of the deal.