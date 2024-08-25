Ciudad Juarez.– At least six power outages have had a “substantial” impact on the functioning of water wells in the city this year, leaving many residents without this vital resource, the Municipal Water and Sanitation Board (JMAS) reported.

“So far this month, two recent power outages have had particularly worrying consequences,” the agency said. Last Wednesday, 75 wells were affected by a power outage that interrupted the water supply. “The impact worsened the following day, Thursday, when another power outage affected 99 wells,” the agency said. This latest event left at least 26 neighborhoods in the city without electricity and drinking water. The affected colonies were Sendero, Las Lajas, Satellite, Fidel Avila, Quintas del Valle, Tres Torres, Tres Cantos, Cantares, Miraloma, Valley of the Sun, Monte Carlo, Southern Horizons, Southern Places, Colonial Villa, Eastern Places, Pacific Grasslands, Haciendas, Mezquital, Hacienda de Las Torres University, Hacienda de Las Torres, Rincones de Salvarcar, Arecas, Los Arenales, Aguilas de Zaragoza, Tierra Nueva, Morelos 1, 2 and 3, and Waterfill.

Although the duration of the power outage in each event was relatively short, the time required to reactivate the affected wells is considerable. Each well needs approximately three hours to be fully restored and start operating again, the decentralized company said.

This process is essential to ensure that the water supply returns to normal and service interruption is minimized. The Municipal Water and Sanitation Board (JMAS) staff said they have been working intensively to resolve the situation. On Thursday, after the blackout that affected 99 wells, the agency’s team managed to restore their operation within a period that extended until late at night. “Despite the magnitude of the problem, the team managed to have 70 wells operational by 10:00 pm on that Thursday. By 8:30 am the next day, all affected wells were already functioning again,” said the JMAS. Despite the efforts made, the magnitude of the recent blackout has been the most serious in the year. No other similar events have been recorded in terms of impact on the water supply, although some minor blackouts have occurred without causing major problems, since their resolution has been faster. To date, there has been no official statement from the Board regarding the response to the Electricity Commission regarding these blackouts. The lack of an official statement has created some uncertainty among residents about the measures that will be taken to prevent future events of this magnitude. The situation has highlighted the importance of having effective response mechanisms to manage blackouts and minimize the impact on the water supply.