Ciudad Juarez.- This month, 44 people have been killed in Ciudad Juárez, according to the updated figures for intentional homicides by the Northern District Attorney’s Office.

Of that number, 40 victims are adult men, a child of just 13 months and three women, revealed an agent assigned to the Crimes against Life Unit of the FGE.

According to the open investigation files, some type of firearm was used against 18 of the victims, 10 were found wrapped in blankets, seven were beaten to death, three were killed by mechanical asphyxiation, three more were stabbed, two were found in vacant lots with their hands and feet tied, and one was found in an advanced state of decomposition.

The investigation revealed that 38 of the victims were involved in criminal activities and only six were killed for unrelated reasons, said the investigating officer interviewed.

Throughout the year, Ciudad Juárez has recorded a total of 713 victims of intentional homicide, not counting some 30 victims found in a skeletal state, after having been clandestinely buried in different parts of the city.

