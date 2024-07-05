Juarez City.- The General Coordination of Road Safety (CGSV) called on drivers to take extreme precautions and respect speed limits, particularly during this weekend.

In Juarez, 39 people have died at the scene of accidents during the first half of the year, but fatalities are higher, as at least another half dozen people have died in hospitals, according to the newspaper archive.

This Friday, the CGSV reminded drivers of all ages and gender that the speed at which a car is driven is directly proportional to the severity of the damage recorded during an incident, so this municipal department asks that road signs and established speed limits be respected.

“It is also important to keep in mind that driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs affects rational human behavior and decreases the ability to react to a potential accident, even disrupting the clear perception of traffic light colors or other relevant elements to be considered while driving a vehicle. The call is to drive with caution and responsibility to prevent fatal car accidents, requested the Road Safety personnel.

The recommendations are:

– Avoid alcohol consumption if you are going to drive

– Use the seat belt at all times

– Do not exceed the speed limits

– Focus your attention on the environment

– Avoid distractions while driving, such as the radio or cell phone

– Maintain an adequate distance between vehicles

– Use alternative means of transport if you are going to consume alcohol.

Ignoring the above suggestions can have serious consequences, not only for the people involved, but also for close family members and friends, who surely await their return at home every day, the agency said.