Chihuahua.- Relatives of a 34-year-old man were found hanging from a rope around his neck on the stairs of his home. Municipal police officers arrived and confirmed his death.

The incident occurred on Lerdo de Tejada and Catalpa streets in the Granjas neighborhood, north of the city of Chihuahua.

With this case, there are already three suicides in the city of Chihuahua so far today, so the community is urged to be alert to any call to avoid this type of incident.

No posthumous letter was found at the site.