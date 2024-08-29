From January to August of this year, the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Attention to Women Victims of Crimes for Reasons of Gender and the Family (FEM) has registered 145 intentional homicides of women in the state, not counting another 25 cases classified as femicides reported until July.

The North Zone, which includes Ciudad Juárez, has the highest number of murders, with 89, followed by the Central Zone, where the capital is located, with 35. Another 11 occurred in the South Zone and eight in the West Zone.

and two more in the Northwest.

According to news reports, among the cases is the murder of a woman who was identified as Kimberly Vanessa FM, 23 years old, which occurred in March, on the streets of Agustín Niego and Edna, in the Diego Lucero neighborhood, where the body was found covered by a maroon-colored blanket.

On April 15, a woman was found dead inside a white GMC pickup truck on the road to Mastranzo, near the Aldama gap, which was reported by people passing by the area.

Following the call, authorities from Aldama arrived at the scene and confirmed the discovery, securing the area.

On May 3, in Ciudad Juárez, a woman was murdered and two others were wounded by gunfire, following an armed attack on a home in the Puente Alto neighborhood, south of the city.

The deceased victim, identified as Alejandra Montiel Ávila, 28, had been paying extortion for at least four months to “be able to work” as a driver of the public transport unit of which she allegedly owned.

The injured people were identified as Ana Laura FP, 40, and Miriam Esther HV, 38, who were taken to a hospital.

On June 20, also in the border city, another woman was shot dead on the streets of Ignacio de la Peña and Argentina, in the Partido Romero neighborhood. Her body was left lying face up on the sidewalk.

At least four 9mm shell casings were found next to the body, which were seized as evidence.

The most recent case occurred yesterday in Juarez, after a woman was shot dead in the Independencia neighborhood.

A local resident told officers that the driver of a gray Ford Focus with license plates EAN632B was shot from a gray Nissan. She was still driving until she crashed into a curb before dying from the gunshot wounds she received, reported a commander of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM).

The vehicle had nine bullet impacts on the bodywork, as well as the front and side windows.

In addition, 25 cases of femicide have been registered up to July; that is, homicides committed against women for reasons of gender. Of these, 18 have already been brought to court, in two of them the criminal action has been extinguished due to the death of the accused, and five are under investigation.

Mexico closed 2023 with a record of 848 women victims of femicide and Chihuahua with 47, according to official data from the National Public Security System (SNSP).