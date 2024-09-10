According to journalistic monitoring, Ciudad Juárez has recorded at least a dozen multiple homicides during 2024.

According to reports from El Diario, these so-called “massacres” have had children under 12 years of age among the victims, in attacks perpetrated by armed individuals who shoot indiscriminately at family groups or even at funerals. The first of the year occurred on the night of January 26 and 27, on the streets of the Héroes de la Revolución neighborhood. There, an armed group, which the Municipal Police preliminarily indicated was traveling in three vehicles, arrived on Libiano Galaviz Street and attacked a group of men and a boy who were in front of a house where a funeral was taking place. The result was five fatalities – including the 11-year-old boy – and two injured. Witnesses reported that the attackers arrived aboard three vehicles: a gray compact, a blue Ford Focus and a “lifted” pickup truck and got out to shoot at the group of men who were in front of the house where the funeral was taking place. On February 1, the bodies of four tortured and murdered men were discovered in a house on Arquitecto Adamo Boari and Arquitecto Luis Romero Soto streets, in the Horizontes del Sur neighborhood. At the scene, the victims were found lifeless and tied up. In Paseos del Alba, on February 5, the bodies of four men, two of them teenagers, were found lifeless around a GMC Sierra Denali pickup truck, on Paseo de las Avestruces and Paseo de las Palomas streets. Two of the victims were left under the doors of the double-cab unit, while the minors were killed at point-blank range, as they were forced to lie on the ground and were shot in the back of the head. The fourth massacre occurred on February 13 when four lifeless people were found in the back of a gold-colored Ford F-150 pickup truck, which was abandoned at the intersection of the Pan-American Highway and Tehuacán Street in the Valle Dorado subdivision. The unit had a robbery report from February 10. On March 27, two men and a woman were murdered in a corn store next to the Seminario Conciliar in this city at the intersection of Colegio México and Pedro Rosales de León streets, where, according to witnesses, the attackers arrived in a yellow Volkswagen vehicle to fire their weapons and then flee in the same car. In the 16 de Septiembre neighborhood, armed men arrived in two pickup trucks to a house located on Isla Hawái Street almost on the corner with Isla Tiburón, and shot the four inhabitants; one of the men survived, on April 5. On April 17, the occupants of a black Honda CRV truck broke into a home on Río Coco and Río Belén streets armed and shot two men and a woman. In that attack, a woman survived. She was attacked again on April 19, this time in the company of a partner. The woman lost her life while she was injured, in events that also occurred in Villas de Alcalá. Until June 1, the next atrocious attack, with more than 30 shell casings collected from the crime scene, left a man dead at the scene and three people injured who were hospitalized, of whom two died from their injuries, one of them a four-year-old girl, daughter of the victim who died at the scene of the attack, outside a house at the intersection of Presa El Rejón and Presa de la Amistad streets, in the Independencia I neighborhood. Days later, on June 7, another girl, 12 years old, was murdered outside a house in the Hidalgo neighborhood, where three more men were shot, including her father and grandfather. June ended with three multiple homicides involving children, although the third, on the 12th, did not have any minor fatalities. That day, an armed attack was reported in the Parajes del Sur subdivision where gunmen murdered three men in a house located on Bahía Blanca and Privada de los Fresnos streets and left a five-year-old boy alive. The most recent case occurred in the San Felipe del Real neighborhood, in a house where a quinceañera was being celebrated, where armed groups arrived and ended the lives of three teenagers and a young adult: JJVB, 14 years old, KAHR, 16, IMO, 17, and Daniel TH, 19. One more deceased male remains unidentified.

[email protected]