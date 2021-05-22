If Alfonso VI of León had the impossible mission of governing today, against the objections of his lawyers and spokesmen, he would have slightly modified the adage, due to him, from ‘there go laws do they want kings’, by the updated of’ there go technical criteria do they want kings. ‘ The minister of the ‘matter’, Mrs. Teresa Ribera, in accordance with the customs of medieval royalty, has the custom to dictate or modify norms without the assistance of the agrarian populace, which in addition to being brutalized is highly polluting, but yes, for the good of the agrarian populace. Of course, everything conforms to the roadmap already thought out well before 2018 – the year in which the minister was enthroned. Thought and written by Her Majesty the Queen Mother, Cristina Narbona. Sheet with lines of boron and salt exclusively. So Minister Ribera had it clear when she transferred this order to her technical ‘staff’ in the Ministry: ‘we already have eighty million cubic meters of desalinated water, we have to fit it in and consume it, so raise the flow in Aranjuez by eighty cubic hectometres ‘. I abandon the ironies, what happens is very serious.

Tomorrow, Monday, the farmers and all the organizations of the Círculo por el Agua – business, trade union, agrarian, cooperative – have called a demonstration in Madrid. A Covid demonstration, castrated by fear and the limitations imposed by the Government Delegation in Madrid, which with different pretexts, has prevented a tradition that was announced as historic. We will go with what we can and they will leave us, but we will go.

We will go to demand reasons of state when carrying out the planning of the Tagus. Because we understand that we will do better with them than with political compromises that prioritize some regions to the detriment of others. The unjustified increase in flows in some points of the Tagus River does a tremendous damage to the future expectations of Levantine irrigation and in general to those of all civil society in these regions. And it also puts the foot to hypothetical supply water restrictions at peak times. I explain it. With the flow regime proposed by the Ministry, and looking back at what happened years ago, in the 2016-2017 campaign the supply of our homes, businesses and industries would not have received a single drop of water from the Transfer. But it is also that, in addition, this unnecessary increase in flows will give rise to three more effects, in addition to putting Levantine agriculture in a gap and deepening the gap in the water deficit of the Segura Basin -making it practically unviable-. On the one hand, it will increase the price of the cubic meter -which is already the most expensive in the country-, which will have a direct impact on the battered pockets of irrigators, merchants, industrialists and neighbors in general. And this is in full swing of national economic reconstruction. But it is also that it will make unfeasible the distribution of water from the largest desalination plant in Europe – Torrevieja – among the 61 communities that have pre-established rights to it. This is because, it is not a joke, said desalination plant is not connected, nor will it be in many years, to the distribution facilities of the irrigation communities except, of course, for those that are close to the plant, a couple of them to the most. And, finally, and this is really juicy, an increase in flows in some sections of the Tagus will mean a reduction in water to be transferred to the Levante and obviously an increase in the consumption of desalinated water -for which the minister is firmly committed- with a energy cost four times higher than that of transferred water. According to a conscientious study by the Polytechnic University of Cartagena, published in prestigious international scientific journals, the irrigation of the Transfer offers an average carbon capture balance of up to 1,200,000 tons. Well, the study concludes that a reduction in the flows transferred from the Tagus, as the Government of the Nation claims, and its substitution by desalinated water drastically reduces the carbon sink effects of irrigation. Therefore, it can be concluded by stating that with its proposals the Ministry is moving in the opposite direction to European policies to combat climate change.

Increasing flows to dilute the dirt in the rivers and rounding them cause a decrease in volumes to be transferred -with what environmental wealth and prosperity it generates in the Levant- is not the way to go and is contrary to the basic principles of hydrological planning and to the Water Framework Directive itself. Evident proof of this is that the Segura River, with its ridiculous two cubic meters of ecological flow, is in good condition, a flow that can be seen reduced some summers to 0.5 cubic meters. However, the Tagus River as it passes through Toledo – with an average of 29 cubic meters of circulating flow – presents a deplorable state – an eye that García-Page himself denounces. If two cubic meters in the Segura – with an excellent treatment of the wastewater that is dumped into it – is enough to ensure an image of a healthy river as it passes through Murcia, 29 cubic meters uncontaminated in the Tajo – the flow of the Segura multiplied by more than 14 – they should serve so that the image of the Tagus as it passes through Toledo was that of a wild and healthy river.

We are also going to Madrid to claim respect for Levantine and Spanish agriculture. Respect for an activity that, despite its defects -that there are ‘there’ – but thanks to its many virtues, has always maintained the type during the unfortunate years of economic crises, and which, far from wrinkling, was one of the pillars of the economy of our three regions. An agricultural activity that, together with the entire value chain it generates, now in the midst of a pandemic, has ensured food in Spain and Europe, with pride and playing the game in the street. And that it will once again be the engine of recovery for our society, make no mistake about it.