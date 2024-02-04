As is well known, last year there was news about the franchise of Harry Potterand that is precisely due to the revelation of a series that will take us through the seven books created by JK Rowling, having a season for each of them, which will allow us to incorporate more elements that were omitted in the films. And while fans are happy with the idea of ​​the project, it seems that it is not going to be the only thing that Max will take place around the world of the most famous magician on earth.

According to information shared by media such as deadlinethe world of magic could expand to more possibilities on the small screen, so we could see more adaptations that wouldn't necessarily be focused on Harry, but perhaps in secondary characters of the plot. In fact, you can even take into consideration the suggestions of fans, who have asked to show Voldemort's backstory, which was in the books but was never made into a film.

Even Warner itself has begun to recruit writers and scriptwriters to shape the projects, among them we have Martha Hillier (with credits on The Last Kingdom), Kathleen Jordan (Blanketball), Tom Moran (The Devil's Hour) and Michael Lesslie (Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes). Those who can previously go under the consultancy of the author of the books, because even if a certain part of the public does not agree, they will have some participation.

This is a slight synopsis of the franchise Harry Potter:

The “Harry Potter” book series was written by British author JK Rowling and consists of seven books that follow the life and adventures of a young wizard named Harry Potter. Here is a general synopsis of the series: The story begins with Harry Potter, an orphan boy who lives with his cruel uncles and cousin. On his eleventh birthday, he discovers that he is a wizard and is accepted into Hogwarts magic school. There, Harry makes new friends such as Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger, and discovers that he is famous in the wizarding world for surviving a deadly attack by Lord Voldemort when he was a baby.

Remember that much of the content of this saga is available on HBO Maxbe it movies or documentaries.

Via: deadline

Editor's note: It would be great if additional series told us about the past of iconic characters like Dumbledore and Voldemort, including key parts of their past and their reasons for choosing different paths. Obviously Rowling will have to supervise so that the original work is not damaged.