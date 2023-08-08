For a few days it has gone somewhat unnoticed that an attraction for The Last of Us is being worked on, which would be being placed specifically for terror nights in neither more nor less than Universal Studios in Hollywood and Orlando. And now, the confirmation that this is a reality is getting stronger, this with the participation of very important people.

As mentioned, the actors who give life through their voices in the first video game will be part of this attraction, so that those who attend the attraction have a much greater immersion with this interactivity with the infected. lora sauls from Universal Orlando explained some of the ways it will stay true to the source material, making it clear that Ashley and Troy They are in the project.

Here his comment:

We were able to use the voice actors from the video game. We did voiceover recordings with them and they rerecorded all of our haunted house dialogue. So we were very, very excited to be working with Troy and Ashley on the re-recording of our haunted house dialogue.

It is worth mentioning, that the tickets are already on sale and the doors will open in Orlando from Friday, September 1 and at Universal Studios Hollywood starting thursday September 7th. The attraction lasts until November 4 in Orlando and until October 31 in Hollywood. So fans must attend this unique event.

Via: gamesradar

Editor’s note: How incredible it will be for those who have the opportunity to travel to the United States during those months, since even Naughty dog ​​itself worked with Universal to make this possible. We’ll see if it’s worth it thanks to the videos from fans.