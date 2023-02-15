We are only hours away from the launch of Theatrhythm Final Bar Line, the latest installment in this series beloved by Final Fantasy fans. Although everything seems to indicate that this will be the last rhythm title to explore the legacy of the Square Enix franchise, in the future we could see a spin-off focused on the Nintendo series.

Through an interview with Nintenderos, Ichiro Hazama, producer of the Theatrhythm Final Bar Lineand Masanobu Suzui, director of the series, revealed that he no longer plans to work on another installment focused on the music of Final Fantasy, although they are open to working with Nintendo to create a spin-off of Mario, The Legend of Zelda or Fire Emblem. This was what was said about it:

“Theatrhythm Final Bar Line is the end. However, in a hypothetical situation, we would love to work with Nintendo on a Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda or Fire Emblem music game. It would be fantastic. Being able to work with amazing music that already has a huge established fan base. Of course, that is now nothing more than a dream!”

Any of these ideas sounds great. Even if Square Enix decides to leave Final Fantasy in the past, the company may still make a Dragon Quest Theatrhythm.. Although there is already one on 3DS, there is no impediment to offer us a sequel to this installment.

Theatrhythm Final Bar Line Coming to PS4 and Nintendo Switch on February 16. On related topics, you can check our review of this title here. Similarly, this is our gameplay of this game.

The Theatrhythm series is not an excuse to enjoy Final Fantasy music, but also makes clear the passion the developers have for this series. If this can be replicated with The Legend of Zelda or Mario, it will surely become one of the most popular installments in the series.

