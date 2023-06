Monday, June 26, 2023, 00:11







comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

With the role of Sonia Hidalgo, the powerful owner of the Los Olivos sports center, the actress Lydia Bosch (El Prat de Llobregat, Barcelona, ​​59 years old) returns to Telecinco as the protagonist of ‘Mía es la venganza’, the new Telecinco series for their afternoons (15:45…

This content is exclusive for subscribers