Military correspondent Kotenok asked Alaudinov two questions about the fight with Chechens in Anapa

War correspondent Yuri Kotenok asked the commander of the Akhmat special forces, Apti Alaudinov, two questions after he spoke out in defense of the participants in the fight in Anapa. The major general stood up for the natives of Chechnya who took part in the high-profile conflict.

Two questions: is there any evidence that unsuccessful suitors were insulted on the basis of their nationality? Unfortunately, there have been many cases where criminals have used this very excuse Yuri Kotenok war correspondent

Kitten also suggested thinking about how the public would react to the incident if the nationalities of the girls and men were changed.

War correspondent calls for action according to the law

The war correspondent stressed that the participants in the fight must be held accountable under the law. He called for not being guided by emotions and for presenting evidence and circumstances of the incident publicly.

As for the position on the incident itself, there can only be one. Causing bodily harm is an article, and one must answer for it according to the law. And one must answer for insults based on nationality according to the law. Yuri Kotenok war correspondent

The journalist emphasized that at present, statements about the start of a conflict with insults are just words. If a fight is caught on camera, the evidence should be presented to the public, and then the one who insulted the Chechens on the basis of their nationality should also be cited according to the law.

Alaudinov believes that the participants in the fight were arrested based on their ethnicity

On September 9, Alaudinov spoke about the conflict involving Chechens that took place earlier this month in Anapa. According to Kadyrov’s ally, the Chechens involved in the fight are to be jailed “at the request of those above.” In his opinion, the measure of restraint chosen for the defendants was detention because of their nationality.

The officer explained that they now face up to seven years in prison, despite the fact that one of the participants in the brawl, Zelimkhan, is an active assistant to the fighters of the special operation in Ukraine.

Alaudinov stated that the girls began to insult him after he tried to get to know them, this information was provided by witnesses. A verbal altercation ensued, after which two animators attacked Zelimkhan, a fight began.

On September 3, a video of a fight involving several men in Anapa was circulated on social networks. It was reported that the visitors beat up the entertainers after their girlfriends refused to meet them. Two days after the incident, security forces detained two natives of the Caucasus. A criminal case was opened under the article on hooliganism.