President of the Chamber said that high interest rates “is less harmful than high inflation” and returned to defend BC independence

The President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), stated that it is necessary “serenity” when dealing with the issue of interest – today the basic rate, Selic, is at 13.75%. In an interview aired this Sunday (16.Apr.2023) on the news channel bandnewsthe congressman said that “there can be no artificial interest rate reduction” and again defended the independence of the BC (Central Bank) by declaring that it is “A Conquest of the Country”.

The 2 themes have been criticized by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and by allies. “No one has high interest rates because they want to. I just think that high interest rates are less harmful than high inflation.”, added Lira. He also said that the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadcount on your “backup”.